Sportsville Awards align with my vision – Dare

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has commended the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Award for its credibility and for creating a forum to celebrate those at the forefront of sports development in the nation.
According to the minister, recognition of this nature will spur more Nigerians to do more for the country.
Chief Dare, a recipient of the prestigious award last year, has promised to grace the ceremony with the full complement of his top Management staff.
“Be rest assured that I will be there in person to be part of this timely and noteworthy event,” he said in his acceptance notice to Chair the event.
He added: “The award aligns with my vision for sports development in Nigeria by encouraging individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with government to take our sports to the desired height as government alone cannot do it.
“You can see how our involvement of individuals and companies through the Adopt An Athlete Initiative is yielding positive results,” the Minister explained.”

 

Sports

I dodged the chance to face Ronaldo, Beckham in EPL –Udeze

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze said he deliberately skipped a game against Manchester United in order to avoid facing Cristiano Ronaldo during his days with West Bromwich Albion. Udeze made this disclosure on Thursday while speak-n g on b r i l a F M when he was asked to name any of the […]
Sports

NWFL Premiership resumes for final lap of 2022 season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The final lap of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership season will resume on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in all designated venues across the country after a two-week mid-season break.   Going into the break, Group A table of the NWFL Premiership had former champions, Nasarawa Amazons topped with 15 points after playing six […]
Sports

EPL: Ronaldo earns Man Utd draw against Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 17th goal of the season to earn Manchester United a point after David de Gea had frustrated Chelsea with several superb saves at Old Trafford. The visitors were thoroughly dominant in the first half but were unable to find a way past De Gea, who made saves from Kai Havertz […]

