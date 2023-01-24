Sportsville Awards align with my vision – Dare

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has commended the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Award for its credibility and for creating a forum to celebrate those at the forefront of sports development in the nation.

According to the minister, recognition of this nature will spur more Nigerians to do more for the country.

Chief Dare, a recipient of the prestigious award last year, has promised to grace the ceremony with the full complement of his top Management staff.

“Be rest assured that I will be there in person to be part of this timely and noteworthy event,” he said in his acceptance notice to Chair the event.

He added: “The award aligns with my vision for sports development in Nigeria by encouraging individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with government to take our sports to the desired height as government alone cannot do it.

“You can see how our involvement of individuals and companies through the Adopt An Athlete Initiative is yielding positive results,” the Minister explained.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...