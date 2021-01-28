Sports

Sportsville Awards: COVID-19 protocols’ll be duly observed – Ubani

One of the organisers of the forthcoming Sportsville Awards, Tony Ubani, has assured that the full protocols of COVID-19 will be duly observed at the event. The maiden Sportsville award is billed to take place at Ibis Royale hotel, Ikeja on Saturday with the red carpet kicking off at 4pm.

Ubani stated that the venue of the event was big enough to accommodate about 500 guests but the arrangements has been made only for about 40 guests expected to wear their nose masks and will apply the sanitizer before they enter the hall.

“We are aware of the situation all over the world and we will fully comply. We have told the recipients not to come with only two or three people.” Ubani however showered praises on all the recipients for their various roles in lifting sports in the country.

“These are deserving awardees we are truly proud of. All of them have worked so hard to lift sports to where we are currently in the country, he added. The 10 awardees to be honored are Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida and NOC President, Engr Habu Gumel Other are NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

