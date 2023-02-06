Sportsville Awards: Diri dedicates award To Bayelsa youths

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, was on Saturday night bestowed the Sportsville Governor of the Year Award in recognition of the state’s performance in sports in the last three years of his administration. The Bayelsa helmsman was represented at the ceremony held at the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja-Lagos by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali. Senator Diri was a week ago also honoured as the Governor of the Year by The Sun Newspapers. Speaking at the event, Governor Diri dedicated the award to Bayelsa youths, particularly the sportsmen and women, for their hard work and commitment to bringing glory to the state.

He expressed joy that his administration’s modest investment in sports was yielding good dividends, noting that the award was an encouragement to do more. Diri said the philosophy of his administration is to ensure that Bayelsa always win by fair means. His words: “Last weekend, also in Lagos, when I received The Sun Newspapers 2022 Governor of the Year Award, I dedicated it to people of the state for their resilience in the face of last year’s monster flooding in our state.

