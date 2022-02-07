Sports

SportsVille Awards’ progress thrills Ilaboya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, says he is excited with the widespread acceptance of the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards. Ilaboya stated this during a parley with journalists on Saturday, ahead of awards ceremony, which holds February 13.

 

“I’m excited with the reviews the award is getting within such a short time,” Ilaboya said. “When we started the project last year, little did we know that we would be getting this huge followership within such a short period.

“The reason behind the award, like we stated during the maiden edition, was to recognise and appreciate personalities who have contributed in no small way to the growth and development of sports over the years.

We recognise that such appreciation will not only give them inner satisfaction, it will also spur them to do more while also encouraging others to follow their steps.”

“I am happy with the encouragement we have so far received from the sporting public. It shows the idea is coming at the right time. The Hon Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, was part of the top dignitaries last year as a way of endorsing the idea.

“We want to thank him and other Nigerians who have embraced the idea,” the one time Chairman of Lagos SWAN added. Ilaboya also cleared the air on why athletes were not included among the awardees.

“From the onset, we made it clear that this award was going to be unique, that we would be focusing on the administrators or individuals who have contributed to sports development in one way or the other.

“We also recognise that athletes have several award platforms and there was no need in replicating such awards. We made our focus very clear.

“In this category, we want to ensure the genuine people are those to be honoured without any strings attached. Our selection committee, led by ace sports journalist, Tony Ubani, has been doing a wonderful job in this regard.

The team also includes Adekunle Salami and George Aluo, both seasoned sports journalists with combined experience in sports journalism that span over 30 years.”

The countdown to this year’s ceremony is already on as the organisers released names of those to be awarded on February 13 at Radisson Hotel, Lagos.

 

