Sportsville Awards: We’re set to deliver world-class event, says Ilaboya

All is set for the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards billed to hold this evening at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos. Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, said yesterday that all arrangements have been concluded for the event slated to begin by 6pm. According to Ilaboya, all the sports personalities billed to grace the occasion have confirmed they would be present at the event which is put together to honor eminent Nigerians who have done well for Nigerian sports. 14 eminent Nigerians would be bestowed with the awards this year alongside two corporate bodies.

Top on the list of those to be honored are the Governors of Bayelsa and Lagos States, Senator Douye Diri and Babjide Sanwo-Olu. Edo state First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya, and former DG of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr Patrick Ekeji . Others are the President of Naija Ratel, Barrister Paul Edeh, President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col Sam Ahmedu (retd) and President of Remo Stars Kunle Soname are to be bestowed with the award as well. Also on the honors list are the President of HS Group, Mr Taye Ige, the CEO of Owu Sports Manufacturing outfit, Tunji Brown, Mrs Tayo Popoola, Initiator of Lagos Women Run, Emmanuel Etim and late Brown Ebewele who is getting a posthumous award. The duo of Supersports and Zenith Bank would also be honored for their corporate support for Nigerian sports.

The Hon Sports Minster, Chief Sunday Dare, and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, are the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour respectively. Meanwhile, the Chairman of Brila 88.9Fm, Dr Larry Izamoje has commended the Organisers of the award for doing a good job. “Honestly, I am proud of what you guys are doing especially regarding the annual awards ceremony. The award is getting bigger and better every year and this is truly satisfying, kudos!” Also, the Chairman of the league Interim Management Committee, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye has assured he would be gracing the occasion live.

