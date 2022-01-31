Sportsville rolls out awardees, list

The names of awardees for this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award has been rolled out by the organisers. The ceremony which comes up on Sunday, February 13, 2022, has names of prominent Nigerian sports personalities to be bestowed with the prestigious award A release signed by the CEO of Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, disclosed that a total of 11 eminent Nigerian sports personalities would be honored in different categories. The awardees are; 1. Hon. Daniel Igali 2. Mr. Mike Itemuagbor 3. Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase 4. Hon Ayo Omidiran 5. Chief Sunday Dare (Hon. Minister of Sports) 6. Chief Segun Odegbami (MON) 7. Mr. Ugo Udezue 8. Hon Tony Okowa 9. Mr John Momoh 10. Barr. Seyi Akinwumi 11. Dr. Danladi Bako Ilaboya noted that those to be honored were carefully selected based on their contributions to the nation’s sports development over the years. “The above nominees came up after a very thorough process and we congratulate them all,” added Mr Ilaboya. The Sportsville Special Recognition Award would take place at the prestigious Radisson Eguavoen Hotel on Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.
Related Articles
#EndBadLeadershipInAFN, Nigeria athletes cry out
With the country still battling with the crisis occasioned by the #EndSars protest, leading to lose of several lives and destruction of facilities in the country, the Nigeria track and field athletes have taken to the social media to ask for an end to bad leadership in the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omeruah’s threat made me become first choice goalie at Atlanta 1996 –Dosu
A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, told SATURDAY TELEGRAPH that he isn’t happy with the dwindling fortune of Nigerian football and wants the decline checked. The Olympics gold medallist also recalled some of the moments at the Atlanta 1996 Games. How would you describe life after football? That is a very difficult question because […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Man City outclass Fulham 2-0, go fourth
*Burnley, Everton battle to draw Manchester City continued their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their now annual 5-0 home win over Burnley last weekend and were similarly dominant, albeit a bit wasteful against the Cottagers to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)