Sportsville rolls out awardees, list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The names of awardees for this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award has been rolled out by the organisers. The ceremony which comes up on Sunday, February 13, 2022, has names of prominent Nigerian sports personalities to be bestowed with the prestigious award A release signed by the CEO of Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, disclosed that a total of 11 eminent Nigerian sports personalities would be honored in different categories. The awardees are; 1. Hon. Daniel Igali 2. Mr. Mike Itemuagbor 3. Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase 4. Hon Ayo Omidiran 5. Chief Sunday Dare (Hon. Minister of Sports) 6. Chief Segun Odegbami (MON) 7. Mr. Ugo Udezue 8. Hon Tony Okowa 9. Mr John Momoh 10. Barr. Seyi Akinwumi 11. Dr. Danladi Bako Ilaboya noted that those to be honored were carefully selected based on their contributions to the nation’s sports development over the years. “The above nominees came up after a very thorough process and we congratulate them all,” added Mr Ilaboya. The Sportsville Special Recognition Award would take place at the prestigious Radisson Eguavoen Hotel on Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

 

