Spotify lands in Nigeria, Ghana, others

Spotify, the world’s most popular global online audio streaming subscription service, has been launched in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, Spotify will offer a world-class audio listening and music discovery experience to listeners. According to a statement from the company, the Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that offers an ad-free music listening experience.

“Spotify launches in Nigeria with its unrivalled mix of features that have made it the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, including more than 70 million international and local songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and over 4 billion playlists.

The platform offers everyday new music and podcast discovery, algorithmic recommendations personalised to each listener’s audio taste, and the freedom to engage Spotify across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more,” the company stated.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together creators and listeners around the world. As we’ve expanded our international reach over the years, we’ve connected over 8 million artists with listeners across nearly every continent, putting Spotify firmly at the heart of the global audio economy,” said Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify, Alex Norström. “Launching in these new markets is a key next step to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem.”

