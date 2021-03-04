Business

Spotify lands in Nigeria, Ghana, others

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Spotify, the world’s most popular global online audio streaming subscription service, has been launched in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, Spotify will offer a world-class audio listening and music discovery experience to listeners. According to a statement from the company, the Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that offers an ad-free music listening experience.

“Spotify launches in Nigeria with its unrivalled mix of features that have made it the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, including more than 70 million international and local songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and over 4 billion playlists.

The platform offers everyday new music and podcast discovery, algorithmic recommendations personalised to each listener’s audio taste, and the freedom to engage Spotify across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more,” the company stated.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together creators and listeners around the world. As we’ve expanded our international reach over the years, we’ve connected over 8 million artists with listeners across nearly every continent, putting Spotify firmly at the heart of the global audio economy,” said Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify, Alex Norström. “Launching in these new markets is a key next step to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Elin Group to commence charter services

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to Elin Group Limited after the carrier met all the requirements to commence charter operations.   The aviation regulatory body, at a ceremony in its office in Lagos, presented Elin Group’s Operational Specifications and Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to its Chief […]
Business

Unilever Nigeria appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Jaime Aguilera as non-executive director with effect from January 1, 2021. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been notified of the appointment. Aguilera was appointed as executive vice president, •Ajah•Aguilera•ShittuUnilever Eastern Europe, in September 2016. Prior to joining the company, he was with Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. […]
Business

FDI: FG, private sector partners host business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In a bid to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) and fast track the actualisation of its economic development goals, the Federal Government has partnered with Horasis, an international think tank, to organise the first Horasis Global Business meeting in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021.   A statement made available to New Telegraph said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica