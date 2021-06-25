News

Spotify launches free data saver mode in Nigeria

The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify, has launched free data saver mode in Nigeria in a bid to give music lovers in Nigeria access to more music. The company said music should be accessible to everyone, anytime and anywhere they are. Spotify in a statement said the Data Saver Mode would optimize the listening experience of music fans. The company said: “Spotify’s Data Saver mode means that music streams at a lower bit rate so you can listen to more music with less worry.

“Note that Data Saver isn’t a default setting, so make sure to switch it on in your ‘settings’ tab. It con-tains a wide range of locally curated playlists, music fans can enjoy the vast catalogue of music and playlists on the free tier. “With personalized music recommendations for you from day one, and an easy-to-use interface, users can enjoy unprecedented access to both the music they love and the favourite they are yet to discover.”

Spotify further said that this new feature was the best way to get music for free, adding that free users can also listen to up to six daily mix playlists ondemand which will be updated constantly based on the music the fans listen to. According to Spotify, one can find these playlists under the tag ‘Made for You’ on their home screen.

Our Reporters

