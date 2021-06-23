Spotify launches free data saver mode in Nigeria

Determined to give music lovers in Nigeria access to more music, Spotify has launched free data saver mode in the country. The company said music should be accessible to everyone, anytime and anywhere they are. Spotify in a statement yesterday said the Data Saver Mode would optimise the listening experience of music fans. “Spotify’s Data Saver mode means that music streams at a lower bit rate so you can listen to more music with less worry. “Note that Data Saver isn’t a default setting, so make sure to switch it on in your ‘settings’ tab. It contains a wide range of locally curated playlists; music fans can enjoy the vast catalogue of music and playlists on the free tier. “With personalised music recommendations for you from day one, and an easyto- use interface, users can enjoy unprecedented access to both the music they love and the favourites they’re yet to discover.”
