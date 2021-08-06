Spotify unveils Kenyan rapper Ssaru to Equal Music Programme

Spotify has introduced Sylvia Saru, popularly known as Ssaru, as the latest artist to join its EQUAL Music Program. EQUAL is Spotify’s global initiative to cultivate gender equality in music and support female artists and podcast creators both locally and internationally.

At just 19 years old, the Kenyan-born rapper and singer-songwriter, is the youngest artist to join the program. Ssaru first made her mark in the industry after her rap freestyles went viral. Following that, she released her first video ‘Nyama’ and has since worked with the likes of Benzema of the Ochungulo Family, one of the music crews instrumental in pioneering the Gengetone genre in Kenya.

The rapper originally worked on several dancehall projects that she has put on hold to cut her teeth in what is currently one of Africa’s most popular genres – Gengetone – making her one of the first women to venture into the genre. Ssaru also currently features on Spotify’s flagship playlist Gengetone Fire that highlights the hottest artists and tracks of the genre coming out of Kenya.

