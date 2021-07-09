Spotify’s music programme grows its roster of African female creators

Spotify recently launched its global initiative, the EQUAL Music Programme, to cultivate gender equality in music and support female creators. Since then, Spotify has gradually grown its roster of African female creators to join the program across the continent. Today, Spotify announced the addition of RHITA NATTAH to the program. RHITA is a Moroccan singer, songwriter and composer who made her debut with the track ‘Not The Same’ in 2019. The self-taught, independent artist is currently working with producer Samir El Bousaadi on building her music catalogue and is dedicating her time to fulfilling her passion for music. Inspired by Moroccan traditional music as well as the Reggae and Jazz genres, RHITA lists Amy Winehouse and Queen Omega as some of the voices she fell in love with. She describes her music as a new sound of traditional Moroccan music.

