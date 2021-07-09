Spotify’s music programme grows its roster of African female creators

Spotify recently launched its global initiative, the EQUAL Music Programme, to cultivate gender equality in music and support female creators. Since then, Spotify has gradually grown its roster of African female creators to join the program across the continent. Today, Spotify announced the addition of RHITA NATTAH to the program. RHITA is a Moroccan singer, songwriter and composer who made her debut with the track ‘Not The Same’ in 2019. The self-taught, independent artist is currently working with producer Samir El Bousaadi on building her music catalogue and is dedicating her time to fulfilling her passion for music. Inspired by Moroccan traditional music as well as the Reggae and Jazz genres, RHITA lists Amy Winehouse and Queen Omega as some of the voices she fell in love with. She describes her music as a new sound of traditional Moroccan music.
Related Articles
JUSUN to FG: Invoke Executive Order No. 10, deduct Judiciary allocation
The lingering strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) may linger on, as the union, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to direct the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Accountant General to deduct from source amount due to the state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state. JUSUN […]
In Conversation with the Charming and Talented Giovanna Silvestre
Giovanna Silvestre grew up in San Luis Obispo, California. She is the founder of the unique yoga wear brand Confused Girl in the City, and a popular travel blogger. Graduating with honors, she received her International Relations degree from University of Southern California. She went on to work in the entertainment industry for several years. […]
Tinubu mourns Akirun of Ikirun
Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the transition of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji 11. He commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late monarch and the people of ancient Ikirunland over the transition. In a condolence message by his Media Office on Friday, Tinubu described […]
