Spotlight Initiative boss tasks more states to pass VAPP law

…as EU, UN laud Adamawa for assenting to the law

The National Coordinator of the Spotlight Initiative, Hadiza Aminu Dorayi has urged states that have not yet passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to do so as a way of prioritising the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 on women’s rights and empowerment.

Also, the European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) in Nigeria have commended the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and members of the state Assembly for assenting to the VAPP law on September 1.

These are contained in a statement issued by the Spotlight Initiative to commend the Governor of Adamawa State and members of the state Assembly for passing the law in Adamawa State.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the EU and the UN to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

On its part, the VAPP law provides a legislative and legal framework for the prevention of all forms of violence against vulnerable persons, especially women and girls.

While urging other states to emulate Adamawa State, Dorayi noted that access to justice is a critical element that would be essential to the success of the VAPP law. “It is time to finally put an end to the continuing culture of silence and impunity. There is need to ensure that perpetrators of violence are severely punished according to the provisions of the VAPP Law.”

To this end, she said all relevant stakeholders should be held accountable towards ensuring the implementation of the law in its full effect and used for the benefit of the community members especially women and girls.

Similarly, she stated, “The UN and EU have mainstreamed gender into all its financial commitments and instruments, with allocations through the Spotlight Initiative and other projects aimed at empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality.”

She however reiterated full support of the Spotlight Initiative and cooperation while working with the Adamawa State Government towards gender parity.

While reacting to the passage of the VAPP law in Adamawa State, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon said, “We commend the efforts of the State Assembly, civil society organisations and all stakeholders who were instrumental to this process. Indeed, the efforts of these grass root organisations as pioneers of change and the high political will of the Executive and Legislative arms of governance within the state is what has resulted in the milestone passage of the VAPP law in Adamawa State.

With the passage of the Bill, Kallon said, “The citizens of Adamawa State (especially its women and girls), are now better protected by law from abuse and harmful practices”.

In addition, the Deputy Head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Alexandre Borgis Gomes, said, “The EU commits to fully supporting Adamawa State as it prepares for the enforcement of the VAPP Law within the State.

“We would like to remind all stakeholders (state and non-state actors, community leaders, religious leaders, disability rights groups, women and youth-led organisations, law enforcement agencies, media organisations among others) to sustain efforts around disseminating the provisions of the Adamawa State VAPP law.

