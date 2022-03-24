Spotlighting Nigeria’s future at Freedom Online lecture

Again, the conversation on the political future of Nigeria came to the fore yesterday at the 4th annual lecture of Freedom Online Newspaper. WALE ELEGBEDE reports that stakeholders were unanimous on the need for effective and efficient leadership to positively reinvent the country’s current narrative

For the sake of a common course and entity, Nigerians from all walks of life gathered at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday to discuss the future of Nigeria and proffer the way forward for a country that is currently swamped by severe political, security and economic challenges. A series of overlapping security, political and economic crises has left Nigeria facing its worst instability since the end of the Biafran war in 1970, all of which has prompted dire warnings from some observers about the state of Nigeria’s democracy.

For a cross section of eminent Nigerians, there is need to arrest the drift and this can be done when citizens are deliberate in their choice of capable and innovative leaders who can reinvent the potential of the country from its current deteriorating state.

The dignitaries, which include, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former governor Anambra State, Peter Obi; former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George; the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, among others, spoke at the 4th annual lecture of Freedom Online held in Lagos with the theme: Nigeria’s Political Indices: Bright or Bleak Future?.

In his welcome address, Makarfi, who chaired the symposium, said money should not determine the direction of politics, urging Nigerians to defy vote-buying during elections but be purposeful in the choice of their leadership recruitment.

He said: “I think whoever may become the next president of Nigeria, he or she, should have the spirit of forming a government of national unity that will now come with a government of national agenda which is not based on political interest, sectional or religious or anything, and that will easily pass on to other issues we are talking about like restructuring, devolution of power and others.”

Tasking the private sector to play the role that will be to the interest of Nigerians with their political choice, he said: “I get surprised sometimes when I heard or read that the private sector, whether true or not, are trying to determine political direction. If they miscalculate, they can lose their business. “If they voiced exclusively serves their interests and not what is in the national interests, it can boomeranged. They should look at the situation in the country and contribute to the leadership recruitment in the country,” he said.

Former Governor Daniel, who gave the keynote address, said to kick start the process for development, Nigerians must disavow their minds from the prevailing ethnicity and disunity that has enveloped the society. His words: “Advent of democracy in the Fourth Republic was supposed to snowball us into prosperity. But while our leaders did their best, apparently, it wasn’t good enough. It appears that what is required for a prosperous Nigeria is beyond stylish leadership and idealism. Rather, what is mostly required in today’s world is realism.

“The realisation that beyond all things, we are alone; nobody is coming to save us, nobody will provide support to us and the gift from any country or institution is largely of a Greek Gift in nature. For Nigeria to reach its potentials, it does not require prayers or fasting. God has done his own work for the country; it is left for us to work to ensure our potentials does not become a liability. “The realisation that beyond all things, we are alone; nobody is coming to save us, nobody will provide support to us and the gift from any country or institution is largely of a Greek Gift in nature. Once we imbibe this belief, then we can be more patriotic and work assiduously to self-growth.

“For Nigeria to reach its potentials, it does not require prayers or fasting. God has done his own work for the country; it is left for us to work to ensure our potentials does not become a liability. Our task has been cut out for us. Clearly, we have to stop dreaming of a better Nigeria and start working towards achieving one. It is not enough to have passion and vision. Without a roadmap dutifully followed, we will never leave the trenches.

“The only way we can leave the trenches is by putting into power individuals who are realists. We don’t need PowerPoint presentations and wellwritten manifestos that end up in the dustbin of history. We need leadership that, as they say in the mathematical parlance, “show workings. Anybody can write and make promises, but we have to be intentional in ensuring that we elect those who know how to bring to life these visions.”

On his part, George, who was represented by one of his aides, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, said: “Surely, Nigeria has severe challenges and searing crucibles just like all inchoate states grasping with nationhood, struggling with the firmness of national existence. “I do believe Nigeria is salvageable. I do believe our nation’s ultimate redeeming progression is in our ability to give every section of our society a sense of belonging in the larger Nigerian space.

This nation will not, should not and must not fail. Like all other nations before us, we will thrive, we will endure and we will triumph beyond the current stormy tides. “Truly, there are clear illustrations of despair. There are desperate moments that query the sustainability and the endurance of the Nigerian Union. Things are not the way they should be. We live in a state of anomie where truth is scarce, where logic is unknown.

“The throbbing indications of rudderless straying as observable in banditry, in urban terrorism, in primitive ritualistic values and other ills are enough for many patriots to give up on our survival as a nation.” The PDP’s presidential running mate in 2019, Obi, said Nigeria has acquired all indices of a failed state, stressing that the leaders are no longer in control of the territory of Nigeria. “Everybody lives in fear. Yet we have oil and everything. All we are experiencing today is cumulative failure of leadership over the years. Everyone is worried about the future of Nigeria.

“We should be compared with countries of comparative trajectory and we will see how bad we are doing. We have everything in Nigeria but we lack leadership. Poor leadership can destroy everything and that is the problem of Nigeria. We have poor leadership because our recruitment process is poor,” Obi said. Harping on restructuring, Gani Adams said the current governance system in practice is the bane of Nigeria’s woes, adding that the citizens must engage the leaders to reinvent the system before the next general elections.

In his address, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Freedom Online, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo, stressed the importance of good leadership and why over centralization has worked against the development of the country for a very long time. “In Nigeria, we are yet to draw a line between governance and politics. When does politics stop? When does governance for development start? When are we going to stop playing politics with development? There are many Nigerians looking for N100,000 to start a business.

This can only be achieved if we focus more on development, rather than playing politics with development. Many Nigerians are killed weekly not only because of insecurity. “On the economy, the Naira was stronger than the dollar, pound sterling and other international currencies in the 70s and early 80s.

What exactly is the problem today? “Also, we have federal and state universities. So, lecturers don’t have the same employer. Why should lecturers in Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State (a state university) be agitating for the same salary structure with lecturers from University of Port Harcourt (a federal university) when they don’t have same employer?

“So, is ‘overcentralisation’ the problem with Nigeria? We have 68 items on the Exclusive List in our Constitution. Should these items be exclusive, especially in revenue generation?” He, however, stated that there is hope for Nigeria if all hands will be on deck to ensure that the right leaders are supported to come on board. Other dignitaries at the event include President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isah; Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho; Daily Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Bumah; former Minister of Police Affairs, Caleb Olubolade; President and Chairman of Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...