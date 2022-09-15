Spring of Life, New Horizons produce 20 Microsoft tech associates

No fewer than 20 students of Spring of Life and Fountain of Wisdom School, Enugu, have emerged Microsoft Technology Associates (MTAs). They were issued certificates after passing the examination conducted recently. The programme was powered by a frontline global IT training company, New Horizons, which has presence in over 80 countries. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Founder/Director of the School, Mrs. Stella Adibe, expressed joy over the feat recorded by the school, noting that the company has been the IT consultant/partner to the school for years According to her, the school has been living up to its billing as top-quality and front-row IT-driven School in Enugu for many years, declaring that the achievement by the students was a testament to her fact. She reiterated her delight at the productive strategic international ICT partnership that her school established with New Horizons, a US-based, world’s largest International IT skills and certification training organisation. The MD/CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, in his congratulatory message, said he was proud of the first set of 20 MTA-certified students from the Spring of Life schools. He promised that New Horizons Nigeria would continually support the school to make it the epitome of an IT-driven school in this 21st century. Also, the General Manager, Northern Region, New Horizons, Mr. David Abolagba, said the outstanding performances by the students confirmed that Enugu and Nigeria at large were blessed with sharp and focused youths who, in the future, would emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains that will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mack Zuckerberg, Google Boys, etc. Abolagba said these sets of young entrepreneurs would have been convincingly positioned with their skills to bail the country out of its total dependence on oil and become an IT-driven country like India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, etc that are dominating the world’s lucrative IT market. “Being certified as a Microsoft Technology Associate demonstrates that these students have laid a solid foundation for their information technology career and built the skills needed to get the most out of any organisation even at a developmental stage,” he said.
Related Articles
Bank customers transfer N2.2trn over mobile in 10 months
UPBEAT Electronic payment channels in the country remain upbeat for further growth as more Nigerians go cashless e-bills’ payment hits N1.14trn Financial transactions through mobile phones maintained steady growth in the last 10 months as bank customers transferred a total of N2.2 trillion through their devices. The value of the mobile […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
…Suspends trading in GTBank shares
Trading license holders and the investing public were, at the weekend, notified by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that trading in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc was suspended on Friday, 18th June, 2021. The suspension, according to a notice obtained from the Exchange, was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eterna Oil returns to loss position on cost pressure
Volatility in the overall economic and business climate has impacted negatively on the earnings of Eterna Oil Plc., CHRIS UGWU writes The operating environment for oil and gas sector in Nigeria, like other sectors, has remained very challenging with enormous economic and security issues. The effect of rapid devaluation has wiped out billions of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)