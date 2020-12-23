Spurs beat Stoke to book EFL Cup semi-final spot

Tottenham moved to within two wins of a first major trophy since 2008 after seeing off Championship Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

Gareth Bale’s third goal since returning on loan from Real Madrid saw Jose Mourinho’s side take the lead, the Wales forward beating Andy Lonergan with a flicked header from Harry Winks’ wonderful delivery, reports the BBC.

Spurs were dominant and should have scored more before half-time but Lonergan, part of Liverpool’s title-winning squad of last season, made good saves to twice deny Dele Alli as well as Harry Kane.

Stoke were much better after the interval and equalised with their first shot on target when Jacob Brown picked out Jordan Thompson to produce a controlled finish past Hugo Lloris.

But Ben Davies’ 25 yard finish in-off the post ensured Spurs regained the lead before Harry Kane lashed home his side’s third goal.

Tottenham join holders Manchester City and Championship Brentford in the semi-final draw which takes place after the fourth and final quarter-final tie between Everton and Manchester United (20:00 GMT kick-off) on Wednesday.

