Sports

Spurs’ Bentancur suffers season-ending ACL injury

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ only goal of the defeat.

“He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” Spurs said in a statement.

“We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

Bentancur’s injury leaves Spurs short-staffed in midfield, with Yves Bissouma also facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 games.

They next face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, before hosting West Ham United in a league clash on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Principals’ Cup: Igbobi College prep excites Dosu, Disu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as organisers visit Ooni of Ife today   Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the return of the National Principal’s Cup in the country as two of the competition’s ambassadors, Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu were both excited with the preparation of some of the teams expected to take part in the competition. […]
Sports

UFC: Usman wants middleweight title but won’t ever fight Adesanya

Posted on Author Our Reporters

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he would “absolutely” consider moving up and going for “champ-champ” status – but only if middleweight king and compatriot Israel Adesanya steps aside. Fresh off his third successful title defence, a thirdround TKO of former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 last weekend, “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) has […]
Sports

AFCON: 11 players in Super Eagles Abuja camp

Posted on Author Reporter

  The camp of the Super Eagles swelled to 11 on New Year’s day as Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, and Peter Olayinka arrived in the Abuja camp in preparation for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations cup tournament kicking off on January 9. They joined up with Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica