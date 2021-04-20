Sports

Spurs fire Mourinho after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

 

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs Manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

 

They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March. Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on April 25.

 

On Sunday, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League, but it is not related to Mourinho’s sacking.

 

Mourinho’s coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been sacked.

 

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

 

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

