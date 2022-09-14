Sports

Spurs must cut out the errors to compete in Champions League – Conte

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said his side were punished for their errors in a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting on Tuesday but added that they have made progress in Europe since last year.

Spurs, who played in the Europa Conference League last season, created the better chances before Sporting substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes scored in added time to inflict a first defeat of the season on the London club.

“The level of the Champions League is high. It’s very high. You know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes, because at the end you can pay,” Conte told reporters.

“Tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed (they are) used to playing in this competition … You have to continue to improve yourself but this is normal.

“Don’t forget that last season in November we lost to Mura in the Conference League in Slovenia. I think that we then made an important step forward, because tonight in my opinion it was more fair a draw than a defeat honestly.”

Spurs host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Australia, UAE face off with World Cup dreams on the line

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian dreams of a fifth straight World Cup appearance will be on the line on Tuesday when they go head-to-head with the United Arab Emirates in Al Rayyan for a chance to keep alive their hopes of returning to Qatar for November’s finals. The Socceroos have qualified for every World Cup since 2006, when […]
Sports

Joshua doubts over Fury fight – Hearn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua “probably thinks” a fight against British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury “will never happen”, according to his promoter, Eddie Hearn. Joshua called Fury “a fraud” after their proposed bout on August 14 in Saudi Arabia was called off, reports the BBC. It fell through after an arbitration hearing ruled Fury must first face American […]
News Sports

JUST IN: Former NFF Secretary, Sani Toro; ex-Eagles coach, Ila, kidnapped

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Ahmed Toro and a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagle Garba Ila have reportedly been kidnapped. According to reports, the duo where on their way from Abuja heading back to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of a former NFF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica