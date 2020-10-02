Sports

Spurs reject PSG bid for Dele Alli, agree €3m loan fee for Vinícius

Dele Alli looks set to remain at Tottenham this season after the club rejected a £1.5m loan bid for the England midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain, while Benfica striker Carlos Vinícius is set to join Spurs after the Portuguese club announced that a €3m loan fee had been agreed with a €45m option-to-buy clause.
Alli was offered to the French champions last month and has not featured in the Premier League for Spurs since being substituted at half-time against Everton on the opening day. The 24-year-old has made one appearance since, in the Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija in North Macedonia last week.
It is understood Tottenham immediately rejected PSG’s offer, with Alli set to remain and fight for his place in Mourinho’s squad. The Spurs manager would not be drawn on Wednesday over whether Alli could be handed an opportunity in Thursday night’s Europa play-off against Maccabi Haifa, although he did praise the player’s reaction to being largely on the sidelines, reports The Guardian.
“I cannot confirm Dele’s playing tomorrow but I cannot confirm he’s not playing,” Mourinho said. “We have still training sessions today, we have still decisions to make. The only thing I can say is he’s being very, very professional. I have only respect for him.”
Tottenham are on the verge of bringing Benfica striker Vinícius to the club on loan. The 25-year-old Brazilian is represented by Jorge Mendes’s company, Gestifute.
Mourinho is also represented by Mendes. A loan deal with a €45m option to buy has been agreed between the two clubs.
When asked last night whether a deal was close, Mourinho said: “No, I want you to ask me that question when it’s confirmed. Nobody told me it’s done so I’m going to respect the player, respect Benfica and wait a little bit more.”

