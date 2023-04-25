Sports

Spurs Sack Interim Manager, Stellini, After Newcastle Thrashing

Interim manager Cristian Stellini has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after less than a month in charge. Ryan Mason, who had a spell in charge when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, takes over, reports the BBC.

The decision comes after Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle on Sunday, a performance which chairman Daniel Levy said was “wholly unacceptable”. Stellini, 48, was appointed on March 26 after Antonio Conte’s 16-month spell as boss came to an end. The defeat against Newcastle, where they trailed 5-0 after 21 minutes, was a significant blow to Spurs’ hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

“It was devastating to see,” added Levy. “We can look at many reasons why it happened and while my- self, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind both Newcastle in third and Manchester United in fourth. Both teams have played fewer games than Spurs, who host Erik ten Hag’s side on Thursday. Spurs won three matches, drew one and lost three under Stellini, who acted as Conte’s assistant during his time as manager.

“Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time,” said Levy.

