News

SPV Saga: Atiku threatens to expose Tinubu’s alleged corrupt practices

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday threatened to furnish Nigerians with a compendium of alleged corrupt practices involving the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as the list of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) used by him to loot public funds in key government agencies in Lagos State.

Atiku, who spoke through the spokesperson of his presidential campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, was responding to an earlier allegation levelled against him by the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC. He demanded an unreserved apology from Tinubu over the latter’s allegation that he (Atiku) fleeced the nation of huge sums of money through SPVs during his tenure as Vice President from 1999 to 2007.

The former number two citizen reminded the APC candidate of the age-long aphorism that those who dig pits for the innocent always fall into them.

“This is the case in the vexatious plots by Asiwaju Tinubu to divert attention from his litany of atrocities by seeking to impugn on the impeccable character of our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with unfounded controversy of corruption,” he added.

Atiku accused Tinubu of using one Michael Achimugu to blackmail him, stating that “no matter how much falsehood appears to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.

“Tinubu has not only failed in this mission to tarnish the clean image of Atiku Abubakar but in the process also exposed himself as the real Mr. SPV.”

He listed a number of accounts Tinubu allegedly used to move huge sums of money from a domiciliary account to a first-generation bank in a three-day lodgement scheme.

The PDP candidate said the money was split and paid in bits and pieces of $30,000, $30,000, $35,000, $30,000 into a domiciliary account in a first-generation bank.

“Nigerians are now in the know of how tranches of $35,000, $71,000, $100,000, $30,000, $200,000, $300,000, $30,000, $70,000, $80,000, $70,000 and $30,000 were alleged to have been taken by Tinubu from different branches of the said first generation bank between February 4 to February 5, 2015.

 

