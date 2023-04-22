Arts & Entertainments

Spyro Pays Tribute To Sound Sultan, Recounts How He Feed, Cloth Him

Posted on

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro has stated that the late veteran artiste, Sound Sultan fed, dressed, and accepted him when he had nothing.

The ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner disclosed this via his official Instagram page on Friday while paying tribute to the late legendThis was revealed by Spyro on Friday via his Instagram account.

The musician, who just got a two mansion, said he was sorry Sound Sultan was not around to see his achievement and promised to always be indebted to him for his guidance.

I miss you mentor,” he said with a photo of the late musician. Without you, I am unable to count my blessings.

“Today thoughts of how you fed me, clothed and accepted me when nobody did, came rushing back.

“I remember a night we were to go to an event and as usual I came so unkempt and fashion-less but while others laughed at me, you went up to your room and brought your cloth down for me to wear.

“I wish you were here to see all that is happening. I remember how I would always tell you I would make you proud and it’s sad you ain’t here now.

“Thank you for all you taught me and did for me. Till we meet again, rest in power Sound Sultan.”

Recall that Sound Sultan died after losing a battle with cancer on July 11, 2021, in the United States at the age of 44 years.

