Squad was never arrested, detained, say Police

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…Panel commences investigation, calls for more information

 

The Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, said that the panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, to investigate allegations of extrajudicial killings and extortion being perpetrated by senior police officers in Anambra State Police Command, never arrested or detained members of the squad as was initially believed by Nigerians.

 

This was also as he revealed that the panel had commenced investigation into the activities of the squad. According to Adejobi, the Special Investigation Panel was investigating the allegations of extra-judicial killings, extortion, unprofessionalism and highhandedness against police officers of the Anambra State Command and Zone 13 Ukpo- Dunukofia.

He explained that the panel has commenced a full-scale investigation into the allegations as investigators have moved to scenes and sites for on-the-spot-assessment.

He further stated that the pane; has however been tasked to harness all available means and spread its tentacles towards ensuring that all information received via the channels made available to the public is properly examined to assist the investigations, subsequent report of findings and recommendations.

 

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to disabuse the minds of well-meaning members of the public and all interested stakeholders that the panel comprising respected and thoroughbred officers including officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, reports directly to the Inspector-General of Police, and shall discharge the responsibility professionally and ensure justice.

 

