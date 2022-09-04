Squat exercise not just for bigger butts

There was a time, slim figure was the rave. Every lady wanted to lose those extra flesh to become slim and trim. Apparently, nowadays, being too skinny, especially in particular parts of the body is not seen as ‘sexy’ any more. Big butt and big breast with a slender waist is the race.

Every woman craves to have the hour-glass figure that pops in fitted dresses or jeans. The search to get bigger butts have sent many women to go under the knife.

Some make it out of surgery safe, just to flaunt their trophy in the face of other women, who can’t afford it, while others have met earlier graves just because they went for the cheap knock offs. As soon as women got it from the grapevine that squat exercise can help build the booty in size, many women signed up at different gyms to command the booty to shoot out.

This is said to be the biggest misconception about the squat exercise. Squats are one of the best exercises you can do for stronger, more toned glutes, but the truth is there isn’t a magic formula for exactly how many squats you should do a day to get a bigger butt.

Strength training boasts plenty of benefits for your overall health and wellness, but one thing exercise cannot do is grow you a ‘bigger’ booty because people have different body types. We are all built differently and have different needs as far as muscle development is concerned.

Founder of Naijafitmom fitness empire, Chinwe Obinwanne, explained that there is more to gain by doing the squat exercise regularly. She gave the following reason why women should include squats as their daily workout routine. One of the biggest misconceptions about squat exercises is that it’s only for women who want to build their butt.

Far from it! That is like underestimating the benefits of this exercise powerhouse. Squats do so much more. Experts have suggested that squats and all of their variations, are a great exercise for the whole body. Squatting every day is a good move if you want to burn fat.

Medical experts recommend it for people who want to stay fit as they get older. While the squat exercise helps to build your leg muscles (quadriceps, hamstrings and calves) they also target your glitches, back and core.

Though, it is slightly true that squats can help tighten the muscles on the thigh and around the butt, thereby making it fuller, getting a rounder backside means doing a variety of exercises that target different muscles in your glutes, as there is more than one muscle at the lower part of the body. It’s important to train the other muscles if you ultimately want a rounder, bigger booty

