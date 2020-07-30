SRH seeks improved services to curb rising abortion

Society for Family Health (SFH) has expressed concern over health risks faced by adolescents in Kaduna State occasioned by unsafe abortions. To this end, the Northern Regional Coordinator, A360 Project, Mrs Anita Elabor has urged the Kaduna State Government to scale up and prioritise protection and improving adolescent girls’ sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services as a strategy to curb the abortions. Elabor made the call in Kaduna, during a media round table with the theme ‘Meeting Adolescent and Young People’s Sexual Reproductive Health Needs During COVID-19’ .

The event was organised by the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) in partnership with Kaduna State COVID-19 Task Force with support from the SFH. Speaking on ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health Needs and Challenges Today in the Era of COVID-19,” Elabor said placing SRH on the front burner during the Coronavirus pandemic would mitigate some of the barriers adolescents face on their journeys, and empower them to work towards the futures they envision.

Giving the background to how the adolescents end up with unsafe abortions, she said lack of accurate information about sex, re-productions and implications from the adults they trust make young people susceptible to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unsafe abortions. Similarly, she highlighted other factors hindering young persons from accessing information about sex or sexuality as culture and religion, which hinder mothers from educating their daughters on SRH. According to the NDHS (2018), while 19 per cent of women between ages 15 and 19 are already pregnant or mothers, 40 per cent of women aged 15 to 19 die during childbirth.

Based on this background, many girls who become pregnant often resort to unsafe abortions, which is “a common practice among adolescent girls: through D&C, instrumentation at home, salt water, potash, herbs and hot water, among others.” The Adolescent 360 is a four-year project co-funded by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation implemented in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ethiopia and designed to meet the SRH needs of adolescent girls. The project is led and implemented by Population Services International (PSI) and SFH in Nigeria.

While explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic affected mobilisation and service delivery of SRH services, the Project Assistant A360 project, Kaduna, Fatimo Mohammed Muazu said youth friendly health services have built confidence and esteem of the adolescents. “This is in addition to increased access to primary health centres in communities of implementing projects.”

