News

Sri Lanka readies for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sri Lanka on Thursday readied for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast.
The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the port city of Negombo when a fire erupted onboard after an explosion on May 20, reports Reuters.
Flaming containers filled with chemicals tumbled into the sea from the ship’s deck as emergency crews sought to contain the blaze over the ensuing two weeks.
The craft began to sink early on Wednesday, and a salvage crew tried to tow the vessel to deeper water, away from the coast, but the attempt was abandoned after the rear of the ship touched the sea bed.
The ship’s operators, X-Press Feeders, said in a statement on Thursday there were still no signs of a fuel oil spill from the ship, and that much of the toxic cargo had been incinerated in the fire.
“Salvors remain on scene to deal with any possible debris supported by the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, who have oil spill response capabilities on standby,” the statement said.
But photos from the country’s coast guard showed a layer of green film blanketing the ocean surrounding the vessel, and millions of plastic pellets have already fouled surrounding beaches and fishing grounds, forcing the government to ban fishing along an 80-kilometre stretch of coast.
The government has said it would seek redress for the incident.
“We hope to get compensation in accordance with local and international law. We will never give up on that effort,” Minister for ports and ports development Rohitha Abeygunewardene told a news conference late on Wednesday. “We will calculate the cost from the beginning of this incident and claim compensation.”
Singapore authorities said on Thursday they have started their own investigation into the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

War against coronavirus, terrorism interlinked, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…asks Africa to lobby US, EU for military, humanitarian assistance President Muhammmadu Buhari has established a nexus between the war against the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) and terrorism in Africa. The President made this observation in an opinion article he authored and published yesterday in a leading Paris based magazine, Le Point. This came as […]
News

PDP crisis: C’River council chairmen threaten to dump party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of Cross Rivers State have threatened to dump the party if the state Governor, Ben Ayade should be pushed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the state. The council chairmen, who met the national leadership of […]
News

Edo 2020: Okowa congratulates Obaseki on his re-election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their re-election.   Obaseki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica