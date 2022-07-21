News

Sri Lanka sees new president sworn into office

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as president, amid hopes that he will pull the country out of its economic suffering.

The 73-year-old took his oath at the tightly-guarded parliament complex on Thursday, reports the BBC.

Wickremesinghe – the former prime minister – is seen as deeply unpopular with the public, but some protesters have said they will give him a chance.

Sri Lanka is currently in the grip of mass unrest over an economic crisis.

Many blame the Rajapaksa administration for mishandling the crisis and see Wickremesinghe as part of the problem – but there were few demonstrations on the streets the day after Wickremesinghe won the parliament vote.

However security remained tight around government buildings in the capital.

“He is here – and we will see what his actions are. If we don’t get any food, any medicine, we’ll be on the streets,” said one woman who had joined protests last week.

Wickremesinghe won a strong majority of the vote from lawmakers with the backing of the ruling party – the Sri Lanka’s People’s Front (SLPP).

He defeated his main rival for the job, Dullus Alahapperuma, a dissident ruling party MP with the support of the opposition- with 134 votes to 82.

Wickremesinghe is aiming to restore political stability so the country can resume negotiations with the International Monetary fund for a bailout package.

He told parliament the nation was “in a very difficult situation” and there were “big challenges ahead”.

However in the aftermath of the vote, many expressed despair and disappointment over his win.

“I am absolutely disgusted at the result… I cannot believe that 134 people – MPs that are supposed to represent the people- have completely disregarded the wants of the people,” activist Jeana De Zoysa told the BBC.

Sri Lanka has been wracked with protests for months because the country is effectively bankrupt and facing acute shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

Tens of thousands of protesters had last week marched in the streets of Colombo calling for the ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe to resign.

Rajapaksa fled the country in the early hours of July 13 after the protesters stormed and occupied his political residence. He flew to the Maldives and then Singapore, from where he issued his official resignation.

However, Wickremesinghe did not resign – though he had initially offered to – and instead accepted the position of Acting President when Rajapaksa fled.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sanusi faults NBA for withdrawing el-Rufai’s invitation

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has reacted to the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai to the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.   The former Emir, who was in Kaduna for an official visit said the withdrawal of the invitation was a […]
News

Buhari: Kachikwu’s Books Attest to Our Government’s Transparency in Oil Sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Ex-minister a gift to us all, says Osinbajo President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, said the four books recently published and presented by his former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, attested to details of his administration’s effort at ensuring transparency in the oil sector of the economy. Buhari spoke during the […]
News

Edo: Police deny arrest of DPO over kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Divisional Police Office of Ehor Police Division was arrested  by the Special Anti-Kidnapping Team of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) from Abuja, over an alleged kidnap and other crimes.   The command in a press release signed by the Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica