SSA equity issuance hits $2.5bn in 2020

Sub-Saharan African equity and equity-related issuance reached $2.5 billion during 2020, 54 per cent more than the value recorded during the previous year, but lower than every other annual total since 2005.

According to 2020 investment banking analysis for the sub-Saharan African released by Refinitiv and obtained, the number of deals recorded increased 19 per cent from 2019 but was lower than any other yearly tally since 2012.

The report obtained by New Telegraph showed that one initial public offering was recorded during 2020, compared to three in 2019.

Malawian telecoms company, Airtel Malawi, raised $28.7 million on the Malawi Stock Exchange in February. JP Morgan took first place in the Sub-Saharan African ECM underwriting league table during 2020.

The report signed by Tarek Fleihan, Head of Communications, Middle East & Africa, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia/ CIS, noted that the African Development Bank raised $3 billion in a “Fight Covid-19” social bond at the end of March to help alleviate the economic and social impact the Coronavirus pandemic will have on livelihoods and economies in the region.

With this deal, and Ghana’s $3 billion Eurobond in February, Sub-Saharan African debt issuance totalled $8.9 billion during the first quarter of 2020, the second-highest first quarter DCM total in the region of all-time.

Only $1.9 billion was raised during the second quarter, the lowest quarterly total in eight years, followed by $4.0 billion during the third quarter. Prosus raised $2.2 billion in December, boosting fourth quarter bond issuance in the region to $4.3 billion.

The total proceeds raised during 2020 is $19.0 billion, down 30 per cent from last year and a fouryear low. Deutsche Bank took the top spot in the sub-Saharan African bond underwriter ranking during 2020 with $2.6 billion of related proceeds, or a 13 per cent market share.

