SSAEAC expels 14 members over anti-union activities

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has expelled some members of the association over their rebellious and antiunion activities.Disclosing this to the media in Lagos, President of the association, Comrade Chris Okonkwo, said the affected members formed a splinter group of the union and illegally impeached him. Describing the faction as a faceless group, Okonkwo said those members remained expelled, unless they retract their steps and apologise to the union.

Regretting that some members have imported dirty politics into the union’s activities, the SSAEAC boss noted that the union was not a political party, but rather an association with the welfare of members at heart. Okonkwo recalled that on June 2, 2021, after reviewing the planned 2022 National Delegates Conference (NDC) as contained in the Committee’s report, posted a slight adjustment on the SSAEAC NEC platform in order to inform the Council members on the latest development based on the reactions of some members.

His said: “Pertinent amongst the postings and possibly the core of the grievances was the proposition from the NDC Planning Committee to tentatively shift the NDC hosting venue from its initial venue to Abuja to avert possible security breach. “The proposition, which was not to preclude the initial 2019 consensus for Kano, until a formal decision is taken, was premised on security concerns being expressed by majority of members plying northern roads. Again, the possible apathy that may trail the turn-out of guests and members for the national conference.

“The grievances had even been slated for deliberation, as a major issue for the forthcoming NEC meeting scheduled to hold in October 2021, when it was suddenly escalated into spikes and threats in the forum by the expelled members, against all entreaties.” He, however, noted that it was very clear that the socalled impeachment from the group was a gross, misguided adventure. According to him, “how can 14 members out of large number of bonafide members impeach the head of a 38-member- Council. Is it by simple majority? “And from what perspective are they drawing the privileges?

