SSANU asks Obaseki to offset N1.2bn unremitted check-off dues to AAU

The leadership of the South-South zone of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) yesterday called on the Edo State Government and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma to as a matter of urgency release the N1.2 billion unremitted check-off dues owed to the union. The call by the union was contained in a communique signed by its National Vice- President, South- South Zone, Cheta Azumah, after the zonal emergency meeting held at the university premises. Azumah in the communique alleged that the school management owed members of the union 19 months unremitted check-off dues amounting to N1.2 billion. He said the money was owed to various staff unions and the three Cooperative societies. He opined that the withholding of the checkoff dues is an utter violation of section (5) of the Labour Act. The SSANU national vice-president, South- South zone, also urged the Edo State government .

 

