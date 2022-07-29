News

‘SSANU, ASUU salary disparity means no end to strike’

Posted on Author Muhammed Bashir Comment(0)

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned against any disparity in the salaries of teaching and non-teaching workers in universities. The body demanded a uniform salary structure for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and SSANU to end the ongoing strike in public universities. The Association gave the warning yesterday at a press conference at the Federal University of Lokoja (FUL). FUL SSANU Chairman Adedeji Kazeem-Saurau advised the Federal Government to quickly address the salary disparities.

He said: “If the government tries to implement only 10 per cent salary increment for nonteaching staff of universities, the ongoing strike will just be a preamble. “What government should know is that we hold the keys to all universities’ offices, we go to the same market with teaching staff and have the same qualifications. “Therefore, we won’t sit down and watch this discriminatory planned salary increase continue. “SSANU is commending Labour Minister Chris Ngige for turning down the unreasonable wide differential salary review for teaching and non-teaching staff proposed by Nimi-Briggs Committee and ensuring all university-based unions’ interests are protected and carried along.” Kazeem-Saurau also warned against any further move to force Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) on the university workers.

He said: “The IPPIS is not taking nor addressing our peculiarities as our U3PS system and that of ASUU. “We are also stakeholders, and very much eager to see our students return to school by ending the strikes, which could stop our children from going abroad to study.” He described the ongoing strike as “very unfortunate”, “painful” and “our extreme end” because “we don’t use to go on strike, considering its impact on our education as a nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow on arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year. According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won’t stop until Libya is fixed. The President […]
News Top Stories

PRESIDENCY’S UNITY CLAIM: Buhari’s body language portrays disunity ––PDP, MPF, Igbo group

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Onyekachi Eze, Musa Pam and Steve Uzoechi

Walk the talk so that people can believe you –Iba Gani Adams Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance in Benue The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari symbolises disunity, describing as fallacy, the claim by the presidency that Buhari believes in the unity of Nigeria. Similarly, the Middle […]
News

Shakeup: Army appoints new Director of Defence Information, redeploys GOCs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Major-General O.J. Akpor has been appointed as Director of Defence Information as the Nigerian Army redeploys General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in a big shakeup. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement yesterday.   Nwachukwu, who said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.General Faruk Yahaya approved the postings and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica