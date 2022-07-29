‘SSANU, ASUU salary disparity means no end to strike’

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned against any disparity in the salaries of teaching and non-teaching workers in universities. The body demanded a uniform salary structure for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and SSANU to end the ongoing strike in public universities. The Association gave the warning yesterday at a press conference at the Federal University of Lokoja (FUL). FUL SSANU Chairman Adedeji Kazeem-Saurau advised the Federal Government to quickly address the salary disparities.

He said: “If the government tries to implement only 10 per cent salary increment for nonteaching staff of universities, the ongoing strike will just be a preamble. “What government should know is that we hold the keys to all universities’ offices, we go to the same market with teaching staff and have the same qualifications. “Therefore, we won’t sit down and watch this discriminatory planned salary increase continue. “SSANU is commending Labour Minister Chris Ngige for turning down the unreasonable wide differential salary review for teaching and non-teaching staff proposed by Nimi-Briggs Committee and ensuring all university-based unions’ interests are protected and carried along.” Kazeem-Saurau also warned against any further move to force Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) on the university workers.

He said: “The IPPIS is not taking nor addressing our peculiarities as our U3PS system and that of ASUU. “We are also stakeholders, and very much eager to see our students return to school by ending the strikes, which could stop our children from going abroad to study.” He described the ongoing strike as “very unfortunate”, “painful” and “our extreme end” because “we don’t use to go on strike, considering its impact on our education as a nation.”

