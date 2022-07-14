SSANU chides Buhari over comments on ASUU varsities’ strike

More condemnations yesterday trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s vituperation against university staff unions over their ongoing indefinite nationwide strike that has paralysed academic and administrative activities in public universities for almost six months. University academic staff, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the non-teaching staff unions – Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has been on strike in the last six months, since ASUU declareditsjobboycott on Monday, February 14.

But the President on Monday, while reacting to the protracted industrial action in the university system after a long silence, said ‘enough is enough’ and challenged ASUU to reconsider its position on the on-going strike by suspending the industrial action to allow students that have been at home to return to their classes. However, SSANU on Tuesday in a response by its Vice President, South- West, Abdussobor Salaam, condemned President Buhari’s statement, saying as a union, SSANU could see a tinge of threat in the statement of the President, but that the use of threats could not serve at this stage.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...