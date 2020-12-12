SSANU leaders to President: Man you appointed Chair is under investigation for fraud

Stakeholders of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) branch, have petitioned the National President of the association over the recent appointment of the former Treasurer of the union, as the Acting Chairman of the FUTO branch.

The petition drew the attention of the National President to the fact that the said former Treasurer, Mr. Uche Nwokeji, is currently a suspect in a fraud related case under investigation by the anti-graft agencies.

It noted that beside the on-going investigations into multiple issues of alleged financial impropriety, that on December 2, 2020, a fresh petition by the branch PRO, Mr. Sam Ezema addressed to the acting Chairman, Mrs. Agnes Nti, who is now the National Woman Leader, revealed that N5million was also overdrawn by the said Uche Nwokeji from the union’s account and remains unaccounted for.

The petition, which was signed by three former chairmen – Rev. Oliver Nwagwu, Comrade Loveth Ekwemalor, Comrade C.J Ogbonna – and a representative of congress, Comrade Longinus Oguh, regretted that in what smacks of connivance or complicity, rather than discussing the issues raised in the said petition and directing Nwokeji to refund the overdrawn money, Mrs. Agnes Nti directed the meeting not to discuss the issue and never to mention it outside the executive and that the matter was closed.

The petition reads in part: “Consequent upon this travesty meant to brazenly cover up a financial crime, the ex-officio and former chairman of the union Mrs. Loveth Ekwemalor wrote to the Ag. Chairman distanced herself from such a directive, which was to short-change the branch with such a humongous amount. She also wrote to the National Vice President (South-East) on the matter and submitted her petition on December 5.

“Same day, stakeholders of the union also submitted a similar petition asking for the suspension of the FUTO branch executives over issues of financial misappropriation. Rather than meeting the stakeholders and key members of the union to resolve the rift, the National officers who were meeting with the branch executive same day merely met with Mrs. Nti and elevated the suspect Treasurer to Ag. Chairman of the union.

“The speed with which Nwokeji was installed as Ag. Chairman in spite of the weighty cases of financial fraud against him raises palpable suspicion of compromise and foul play.”

The stakeholders therefore requested that Nwokeji and his executive members should step aside for a Caretaker Committee, so that an impartial investigation can be conducted into the many allegations of embezzlement and financial malfeasance levelled against them.

Nwokeji, however, denied the allegations, saying they were baseless and untrue. He described the depiction of the purported crisis in Union by the petitioners as fallacious.

Utomi: Failed institutions bane of Public Private Partnership

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A renowned Professor of Political Economy, Prof. Pat Utomi has identified failed institutions, lack of continuity in government, lack of trust and violation of contractual agreements by government officials as some of the factors for low Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Nigeria.

Utomi spoke Saturday in a lecture he delivered at a symposium, organised in honour of a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s installation as the Lisa Aje of Egbaland, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Utomi, the founder of Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL) spoke on the topic: “Public Private Partnership for the Development of Ogun State”.

The management expert stressed the need for the government to partner with the private sector to build infrastructure towards socio economic growth, saying “even if the government was to commit its entire budget for a whole year to infrastructure, it would only succeed in building a few projects.”

Utomi, however, warned public office holders, especially governors to be fully committed to contractual agreements with their private partners.

He blamed past leaders for squandering the commonwealth of the nation instead of saving for the future generation, saying “Our leaders lack the ability to recognise the place of discipline, commitment and integrity in development. During the period of the oil boom, our leaders were busy spending lavishly instead of saving for the future.

“We have to be honest about why we have not succeeded in many things.

“Strong institutions are important for Public Private Partnerships (PPP), for all kinds of things. Failure of our institutions has discouraged investors from investing in Nigeria.

“I think one of us here should really feel a deep sense of personal shame that our children are likely to have a quality of life worse than we had.

“In most societies, the basic questions people ask is ‘is your life better today that it was a few years ago?’ Every generation is expected to have a better life than the generation before.

“Sadly for us, we as teenagers, as young professional men and women have had a better life than our children are having, that is very sad and we must not let this continue,” Utomi said.

