SSANU, NASU, advise FG against further disparity in varsity system

Non-academic staff workers in universities have advised the Federal Government to desist from any action that would cause further disparity in the nation’s university system. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU) while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, noted that further deepening the existing disparity between the workers and their counterparts in the university system, was tantamount to anarchy. Spokesperson, SAANU/ NASU JAC, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, who also doubles as General Secretary, NASU, disclosed that despite the government’s poor attitude, the unions were determined to change the status quo. JAC said: “Let it be stated clearly that SSANU and NASU reject any salary recommendation that would cause further disparity in the University system.

“There is an already existing disparity in the system which we had always closed our eyes to. “To further expand that disparity would be an invitation to the greatest level of anarchy and industrial unrest ever witnessed in the University system.

“As of today, out of the eight issues that led to the strike, none of them have been conclusively addressed by the government. “Arrears of Consequential Adjustments on Minimum Wage have only been partially paid, as in many universities; we still have many members who have not been paid, while the Federal Universities of Agriculture have been totally left out. No Arrears of Earned Allowances have been paid.

“White Papers on Visitation Panels have not been released. Staff School teachers continue to languish despite a Court judgment in their favour. “Our jobs continue to be usurped by Vice-Chancellors as jobs for the boys and allocated to Academic Staff. “State Universities have been badly hit by poor funding, poor governance and non-payment of salaries to workers spanning into months. “As JAC of NASU and SSANU, we are determined to change the status quo. We remain undaunted and undeterred in the face of our salaries that have been stopped and threats issued to the Unions from various quarters. “We thank particularly, the Nigeria Labour Congress for its various interventions in ensuring resolution of the matter.”

