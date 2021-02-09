SSANU, NASU strike grounds FUTO

Academic and commercial activities at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have been brought to a halt following the indefinite strike embarked upon by non-teaching staff in the universities.

The workers are in the main, protesting the Federal Government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage.

While the entry gates to the university’s Senate Building and other key facilities were under lock and key, a few of the places our correspondent could gain access to were abandoned to dirt and unclean following the downing of tools by cleaners.

Also, various units in the university, such as exams and records, bursary, registry, estate and works, Library, ICT, physical planning, FUTO staff schools and even part of the security unit were locked.

The monitoring team of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), of FUTO, led by JAC and SSANU chairman, Comrade Uchenna Nwokeji, described the compliance level as total.

