SSANU, NASU strike grounds FUTO

Academic and commercial activities at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have been brought to a halt following indefinite strike embarked upon by nonteaching staff in the university.

The workers are protesting the federal government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage.

While the entry gates to the university’s Senate Building and other key facilities were under lock and key, a few of the places our correspondent could gain access to were abandoned to dirt and unclean following the strike.

Also, various units in the university, such as exams and records, bursary, registry, estate and works, Library, ICT, physical planning, FUTO staff schools and other part of the security unit were locked.

Meanwhile, the monitoring team of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) of FUTO led by JAC and SSANU chairman, Comrade Uchenna Nwokeji described the compliance level as total.

Nwokeji said: “This strike is going well in FUTO. As you can see, the Senate Building is shut. FUTO is in support of this strike wholeheartedly. There is no water in the hostels because our people are not working. “However, we are pained that this is going to affect our children again.

We don’t want our children to remain at home. But we can’t help it because most of our union members have not been paid for months because of the IPPIS challenge

