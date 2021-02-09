News

SSANU, NASU strike grounds FUTO

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi  OWERRI  Comment(0)

Academic and commercial activities at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have been brought to a halt following the indefinite strike embarked upon by non-teaching staff in the universities.

The workers are in the main, protesting the federal government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage.

While the entry gates to the university’s Senate Building and other key facilities were under lock and key, a few of the places our correspondent could gain access to were abandoned to dirt and unclean following the downing of tools by cleaners.

Also, various units in the university, such as exams and records, bursary, registry, estate and works, Library, ICT, physical planning, FUTO staff schools and even part of the security unit were locked.

The monitoring team of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), of FUTO led by JAC and SSANU chairman, Comrade Uchenna Nwokeji described the compliance level as total.

He however regretted that the strike action would mean “our children going back home after nearly one year of staying at home as a result of Covid-19”.

Nwokeji said, “This  strike is going well in FUTO. As you can see, the Senate Building is shut. FUTO is in support of this strike wholeheartedly. There is no water in the hostels because our people are not working.

“However, we are pained that this is going to affect our children again. We don’t want our children to remain at home. But we can’t help it because most of our union members have not been paid for months because of the IPPIS challenge.

“We plead with the federal government to have mercy and give our union our earned allowances, pay us minimum wage arrears and sort out the IPPIS challenge as well as fulfill the 2009 agreement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dissolution of SARS: Kalu thanks IGP for respecting Nigerians’ wishes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for respecting the wishes of Nigerians on the recent call for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).   The Inspector-General of Police, yedterday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the […]
News

Summit makes case for citizens’ partnership with armed forces to overcome insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A clarion call has been made to all Nigerians to rally round the Armed Forces in its bid to wipe out remnants of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.  Renowned academic, Prof. Peter Madoki gave the charge at a one-day summit for target rights groups, conflict managers and social media influencers last Friday […]
News

LASU produces 76 First Class, offers scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has produced 76 First Class across faculties of the university for the 2018/2019 academic session just as no fewer than 8,959 graduates for the first degree yesterday received their scrolls at the 24th convocation of the university while PhD students would be awarded certificates on Friday as part of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica