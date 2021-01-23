News Top Stories

SSANU, NASU to embark on strike Feb 5

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

After a series of attempts to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the latent and growing industrial tension in the university system, non academic staff of universities have resolved to embark on a total and comprehensive nationwide strike on 5th February, 2021.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the aggrieved workers under the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), had last week embarked on a three days protest over government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with the unions on 20th October, 2020.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU led by the National President SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary NASU Peters Adeyemi, said out of the seven issues under contention, only one was partially resolved. The issues are; inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, non payment of earned allowances, non payment of arrears of national minimum wage, delay in renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, non payment of retirement benefits of out gone members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara assets in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Access Bank Plc. is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara Ltd., as Nigeria’s biggest lender seeks to expand its reach in the rest of Africa, people familiar with the matter said. According to Bloomberg News, Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and […]
News

80% fuel in West Africa originates from Nigeria – Kyari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says NNPC only company to cut N800bn looses in a year Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said 80 percent of the petrol being sold in other West African countries originated from Nigeria.Group Managing Director of the Corporation,  Mele Kyari, who made this known during a media parley with newsmen at […]
News

We’ll make Zamfara crime-free, says CP

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, CP Abutu Yaro, has announced the readiness of his command to work closely with the host communities, enhance synergy with other security agencies and journalists, with a view to promoting lasting peace, security and the safety in the state.   CP Abutu, who took over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica