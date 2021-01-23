SSANU, NASU to embark on strike Feb 5

After a series of attempts to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the latent and growing industrial tension in the university system, non academic staff of universities have resolved to embark on a total and comprehensive nationwide strike on 5th February, 2021.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the aggrieved workers under the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), had last week embarked on a three days protest over government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with the unions on 20th October, 2020.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU led by the National President SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary NASU Peters Adeyemi, said out of the seven issues under contention, only one was partially resolved. The issues are; inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, non payment of earned allowances, non payment of arrears of national minimum wage, delay in renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, non payment of retirement benefits of out gone members.

