SSANU threatens strike, begins three-day protest in FUNAAB

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), yesterday protested the alleged nonimplementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government last year.

 

They also protested discrepancy in the payment of salaries through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of the 13 months arrears of the new minimum wage, non-payment of Earned Allowances (EA), non-payment of full salaries and non-implementation of the Federal Government Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and SSANU 2009 agreements, among others.

 

The protesters carried p l a c a r d s bearing inscriptions such as: “Pay us our minimum wage a r r e a r s, ” “Shift duty allowance is our right,” ” G ove r n – ment restore our legitimate allowances,” “Pay our earned allowances,” “Stop depriving us of our legitimate entitlements,” and “We say no to academic headship of non-teaching units,” among others.

 

Addressing journalists  on the institution’s campus, the Chairman of FUNAAB SSANU, Comrade Fasunwon Olurotimi Williams, accused the Federal Government of insincerity and failure to keep its promises.

 

Williams also accused the Federal Government of treating the non-teaching staff of universities like slaves and depriving them of their legitimate entitlements.

 

He said: “The Federal Government reneged on the MoU signed with JAAC of SSANU and NASU in November 2020.

 

“We have continued to cooperate with the government believing that the government is reasonable enough and will keep to its promise

 

We have kept our own part of the agreement by staying at work even when coronavirus was so serious, we stayed at work, but right now we can no longer take it and we are saying no more slavery treatment.”

 

Also, the Vice Chairman of FUNAAB SSANU, Comrade Adewale Ojoye, described the IPPIS as contentious and fraudulent.

 

He said: “Government continues to play hide and seek with non-teaching staff and that is one of the reasons we have decided to come to say that government is not sincere, government is not interested in promoting access to education for children of the masses.”

News

