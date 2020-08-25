SSANU writes Buhari, demands due process, fairness at UNILAG

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing directives that would further deepen the ongoing crisis at the University of Lagos.

As visitor to the university, President Buhari had on Friday suspended the Pro- Chancellor, Dr Wale Babala- kin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, from office, directing the Senate of the university urgently appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor, and constituted a Visitation Panel to look into the crisis and submit its report within two weeks.

But SSANU, in a letter addressed to President Buhari sighted by newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, criticised the directives for being biased and failing to respect and follow due process, especially in the suspension of Babalakin and appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor.

The letter, signed by President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, raised concerns that the composition of the visitation panel with a preponderance of Professors was an indication that decisions of the Panel would be tampered with by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in a bid to protect one of their own.

The letter reads in part: “While SSANU appreciates the prompt intervention of the Visitor in the ongoing crisis and the sincere efforts in nipping the crisis in the bud, the directives have a further tendency to cause more crisis as issues bordering on due process and fair hearing have been trampled upon arising from the Visitor’s directives under reference.

“It is our informed observation therefore, that a fair and unbiased Panel, representative of all stakeholders in the University system should have included at least a retired Registrar, a retired Bursar, and a prominent individual with undoubted integrity, who should be a former Pro-Chancellor and not a Professor, as Chairman of the Panel.”

