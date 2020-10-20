S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives 

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.

The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the states as it is the case with oil derivatives from the Niger Delta region.

In a joint press conference in Uyo on Tuesday, the youth groups, which spoke through Kuseme Idiong, Leader, Young Democratic Movement (YDM )and Comr. Victor Thompson Speaker, South South Youth Assembly (SSYA), threatened a mass protest should government fail to meet their demands.

In a press text titled: “Actualize one-Nigeria Apothegm on Zamfara Gold not only on Niger Delta oil”, the groups recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State recently sold a gold bar to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor, according to the groups, has no right to sell the mineral resources that belong to the Federal Government.

The youth groups insisted that the gold found in any state belongs to the Federal Government and the revenue generated from such mineral resources are to be shared among all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), just as it is done with the Niger Delta oil.

“The state governor has no such audacity to sell gold bar to the apex bank worth close to about N5billion.

“For the record, Item 39 under the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that mines and minerals including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are exclusively under the control of the Federal Government,” they said.

