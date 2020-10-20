Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo  Comment(0)

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.

 

The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the states as it is  the case with oil derivatives from the Niger Delta region.

 

In a joint press conference in  Uyo on Tuesday, the youth groups, which spoke through Kuseme Idiong, Leader, Young Democratic Movement (YDM )and Comr. Victor Thompson Speaker, South South Youth Assembly (SSYA), threatened a mass protest should government fail to meet their demands.

 

In a press text titled: “Actualize one-Nigeria Apothegm on Zamfara Gold not only on Niger Delta oil”, the groups recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State recently sold a gold bar to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor, according to the groups, has no right to sell the mineral resources that belong to the Federal Government.

 

The youth groups insisted that the gold found in any state belongs to the Federal Government and the revenue generated from such mineral resources are to be shared among all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT),  just as it is done with the Niger Delta oil.

 

“The state governor has no such audacity to sell gold bar to the apex bank worth close to about N5billion.

 

“For the record, Item 39 under the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that mines and minerals including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are exclusively under the control of the Federal Government,” they said.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

KEDCO empowers 208 employees, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company has trained over 208 staff and other supervisors on modern leadership development capacity building to help them effectively handle contemporary leadership challenges in Kano franchise. According to the Management, the annual training with this year’s theme ” Developing and Leading a Higher Performance Team”, […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets     Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols.   This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration for qualification

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The South West-created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun”, may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage if the leadership of the outfit insists on online registration for interested applicants. The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by the six […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: