Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.
The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the states as it is the case with oil derivatives from the Niger Delta region.
In a joint press conference in Uyo on Tuesday, the youth groups, which spoke through Kuseme Idiong, Leader, Young Democratic Movement (YDM )and Comr. Victor Thompson Speaker, South South Youth Assembly (SSYA), threatened a mass protest should government fail to meet their demands.
In a press text titled: “Actualize one-Nigeria Apothegm on Zamfara Gold not only on Niger Delta oil”, the groups recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State recently sold a gold bar to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The governor, according to the groups, has no right to sell the mineral resources that belong to the Federal Government.
The youth groups insisted that the gold found in any state belongs to the Federal Government and the revenue generated from such mineral resources are to be shared among all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), just as it is done with the Niger Delta oil.
“The state governor has no such audacity to sell gold bar to the apex bank worth close to about N5billion.
“For the record, Item 39 under the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that mines and minerals including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are exclusively under the control of the Federal Government,” they said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Wedding guests flee as Ekiti shuts hotel

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti for violating the coronavirus protocols. The hotel, Delight Hotel and Suites, reportedly hosted an elaborate wedding party attended by a large crowd of guests where physical distancing was not maintained.   The hotel, located on Ilawe Road, was shut at the […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun’ll continue lockdown on weekends, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

*Gov vows to monitor interstate travels Despite the lifting of restrictions on interstate travel by the Federal Government, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Friday said his administration will continue with lockdown of the state on weekends. Abiodun, in a statement on Friday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said his government has […]
Metro & Crime

We’re ready to carry out intensive patrols on our waterways – Navy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it has deployed eight ships and a helicopter to carry out intensive patrols of the waterways and sea lanes in order to ensure strict compliance to the use of authomatic identification system (AIS) by vessels in the Niger Delta maritime environment and to prevent other maritime crimes for sustainable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: