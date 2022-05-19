Metro & Crime

SSSG commends Sanwo-Olu on Okada ban

Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the ban of commercial motorcycle operators also known as Okada riders in six local government areas in the state.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Adewole Ireti, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to extend the ban to other areas in the state, while requesting other Southwest governors to take a cue from the move, in order to rid the region of elements ready to disrupt peace.

“Last week, the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group had earlier raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians coming to the Southwest to cause unrest. However, we are happy that the Lagos State governor acted on our request, which I think is commendable.

“I urge other governors in Southwest to do the same in order to ensure effective security across the region. The crimes being committed by some criminal Okada riders in recent times have been worrisome.

“Even in some Northern states, they have been banned and many of the law-abiding riders have been infiltrated by these criminals, but the best we could do to avoid further crimes is to strengthen our security architecture,” read the statement.

 

