St.Ange, Barlett honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

African’s Alain St.Ange, and Edmund Barlett of Jamaica, were among some of the travel and tourism operators that were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ITB Berlin 2023. St.Ange is former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine while Bartlett is Jamaica Minister of Tourism. It was at the PATWA International Travel Awards event that the two tourism icons were honoured with their lifetime achievement awards. The two leaders in international tourism were singled out for their successful lifelong journey in tourism and for their continued innovation in destination marketing and their ability to maneuver on the world stage in the positioning of their respective countries as successful tourism destination.

