St.Ange charges Hanekom on his new appointment as interim chairman of SAA

The former South Africa Tourism Minister, Derek Hanekom, who has been named as the interim Chairman of South African Airways (SAA) Board, has been charged to steer the ship of the airline, which has faced serious existential challenges in recent time, above troubled waters. This charge was given by the former Ports, Marine, Aviation and Tourism Minister of the Seychelles, Alain St.Ange, who had worked closely with Hanekom as a minister then. Saint Ange, who now heads ST.Ange Tourism Consultancy and recently appointed as International Consultant by Ghana Tourism, has stated in the letter of congratulations to Hanekom that his appointment was timely and well deserved. Noting that, “This appointment is good news for SAA. Derek Hanekom is a hard worker and understands that tourism is not an activity, but that it is an industry. Derek Hanekom worked for tourism with his heart in the right place and with the needed passion. SAA is in good hands and the whole of Africa need to welcome this move because this airline is a needed airline for our continent.” While Hanekom in his Tweeted response to the message note simply that, “Big new challenge. I’ll certainly give it my all.”