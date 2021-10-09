St. Ange draws attention to Africa at Global Tourism Forum

Africa tourism was on focus during the recently held Global Tourism Forum in Jarkata, Indonesia, with Alain St.Ange, the former Seychelles minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Minister and now President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) as one of the members of panel of discussion. Known for championing increasing trade and tourism ties between Africa and the ASEAN Block, St.Ange, a tourism consultant, who is also a founding member of the World Travel Network (WTN), has been working through FORSEAA (Forum of Small Medium Economics AFRICA ASEAN) to push trade and tourism to Africa from the ASEAN countries.

He emphasised the need for political support for tourism as that remains key for the industry’s success as he congratulated the Indonesia’s Vice President and the Tourism Minister for both being present at this edition of the World Tourism Forum.

He went on to push as he reminded the Indonesian government of the many tourism potentials Indonesia has been blessed with, saying that; “such potentials and investments in developing them would be wasted if Indonesia does not use everything at its disposal to increase visibility of the country.”

