St.Ange headlines ITB Berlin 2023 as keynote speaker

As the global tourism industry looks to the second world exhibition and conference, ITB 2023 Berlin next month coming on the heels of FITUR 2023, which held in Madrid, Spain, January, African tourism will be on spotlight as one of its leading operators and technocrats, Alain St.Ange, who is a former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, will headline the event as the keynote speaker.

This development was confirmed by St.Ange, who disclosed in a recent press statement that he will be present at ITB 2023 to address a tourism industry conference and also to meet with different tourism ministers from the African Continent.

The former minister, who now heads his own operation, Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy Organisation, has also confirmed that he will be speaking on, New Initiatives for World Tourism at the City Cube at ITB 2023. “In analysing new initiatives for world tourism, I intend to touch on destination preparedness. Here the cleanliness of the country, safety and security are essential ingredients for success,’’ he said.

Noting also, ‘‘I intend to discuss understanding the cruise ship industry and here again how ready is a destination for its cruise ship industry. It is a known fact that destinations or ports where cruise ships call will always get as much out of cruise ships as they prepare themselves for this business.

A city where everything is closed cannot expect its handicraft trade to benefit from the cruise ship business. ‘‘Tourism can and should benefit everyone, but the country that says it is a tourism destination must want the peo- ple to benefit as they push policies and regulations for sustainable development approach placing their people in the front line and first to benefit.”

St.Ange further said that Destination Africa has everything to succeed but that at the crossroads where the world tourism finds itself is innovation, new vision, and new tools at the disposal of the tourism marketing departments that is needed. “Every tourism destination in the whole world is fishing from the same pond for the discerning travelers. Visibility with a new approach is the way forward.”

