St.Ange makes Global Icons of Travel and Tourism book

The Seychelles former Tourism Minister, Alain St.Ange has been listed on the newly released Global Icons of Travel and Tourism, a coffee table book launched recently by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association. This development was conveyed to St.Ange by the secretary General of association, Sagar Ahluwalia, in which he stated that the publication is a listing of notable personalities in the global tourism sector with their profiles and photographs included in the book. St.Ange, who is also the president of the African Tourism Board (ATB) and part of the move to open up Pacific and Asia tourism to Africa and the globe, expressed great delight, describing is inclusion in the publication as an honour and recognition of his modest contributions to tourism development and promotion. “I am indeed honoured to be recognised for my work in the field of tourism and to have been listed alongside 50 tourism leaders from across the world. It is good for Seychelles to see one of its own so recognised especially as our islands depend on tourism for its economy,” St.Ange.
