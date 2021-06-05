St.Ange receives Honourary Membership of Global India Business Forum

The Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St.Ange, has been conferred with the Honourary Membership of Global India Business Forum. Dr. Jitendra Joshi of the Global India Business Forum presented St.Ange with the certificate at a brief ceremony. St.Ange, who also heads Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, is currently on a working mission in Jakarta, Indonesia to help develop the South-South Cooperation through FORSEAA (the Forum of Small Medium Economic Africa Asean). “To bring the World economy on right way after COVID-19, the Global India Business forum started a Series of Brand and Best Companies Appreciation from various Countries,” said Joshi. Stating further that: “We are honoured to present you with the Honourary Membership of Global India Business Forum. We hope to boost the business and help in the economic development as well. We hereby present to you the certificate of honourary membership of Global India Business Forum.’’ St.Ange, delighted by the honour, expressed appreciation to the forum: ‘‘Thank you very much Dr. Joshi. This is indeed very kind and well appreciated,” adding that he was thrilled to be recognised for his work and would continue to open doors to help revive the economy of areas he is currently involved with in one way or another.
